The Temptation Of Tessa Thompson: Did Usher Announce Split From Grace Miguel Because He’s Got It Bad For This Attractive Actress?

Usher Tried To Get At Tessa Thompson Following ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Last week Usher announced he’s exiting his matrimony-dom with Grace Miguel and now there are reports that he’s been actively pursuing other options…

Sources tell Page Six that Usher looked to be on the prowl following the LA premiere of “Black Panther” back in January — and he had a very specific target if those sources are to be believed.

A guest at the extravaganza told us that after Usher posed for pics on the red carpet with singer Janelle Monáe and “Thor: Ragnarok” star Tessa Thompson — “they were talking to Janelle and he and Tessa had flirty body language . . . then he seemed to be following [Thompson] around like a lost puppy.” The witness related that when Thompson “walked away, he followed like a puppy looking for more attention.” Sources added that Usher seemed in pursuit of Thompson all night: “He was attached at the hip” at the Hollywood Roosevelt party, at which no press was allowed inside and guests also included Jamie Foxx, Donald Glover, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and the cast.

Sounds like Tessa wasn’t too impressed. Do you think Usher’s chances of landing a new love have been diminished by the rumors he’s faced over the last year?

