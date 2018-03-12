BLOOP! People Think NeNe Accidentally Confirmed She Secretly Smashed Sheree’s Prison Bae

BLOOOOOOP!

NeNe Leakes Once Again Denies Dating Tyrone Gilliams, Twitter Reacts

During Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”, viewers saw NeNe Leakes once again speaking on Sheree Whitfield’s incarcerated boyfriend. As previously reported NeNe alleged that Sheree’s boo Tyrone Gilliams is a “thirsty” con artist and denied rumors that they had a secret relationship.

And NeNe doubled down on that statement on RHOA during the cast trip to Barcelona. After declaring that questions “keep coming up” (although they hadn’t), NeNe volunteered the information that she never dated or slept with Tyrone.

“I’m going to be very clear with you guys so you can never ask me again,” said NeNe. “I have been married for over 20 years. I’m very much in love with my husband. Shereé and Tyrone, I’m happy for them. But I’ve never been out with Tyrone.” “That’s Shereé’s man. … He’s not my man, he’s not my friend, he’s not my cousin, he’s not my neighbor. So whenever you bring up the name Tyrone, direct it to Shereé Whitfield,” she added. “You want to talk to me about a man? Talk to me about Gregg Leakes. ‘Cause I am Mrs. Gregg Leakes and have been for over 20 years.”

NeNe’s lengthy statement is causing fans (and Kandi Burruss) to be suspicious and wonder if she’s got a guilty conscious.

“I didn’t even say you dated Tyrone,” said Kandi in a confessional. “Now you telling on yourself. Whatchu do, girl?”

#RHOA

Nene: I have never been out with Tyrone

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/jlY6xR9T81 — Dashawn Beyond (@dnice51891) March 12, 2018

Nene seems EXTREMELY defensive about this whole dating Tyrone situation. #RHOA — Derrick Dease (@deasepicable_me) March 12, 2018

Nene still got a thing for Tyrone huh? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tZdJhkENUY — Quiet Storm (@jenjentheDIVA) March 12, 2018

That’s not all, however, NeNe’s addressing the Tyrone rumors directly.

