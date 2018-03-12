OJ Simpson Just “Hypothetically” Confessed To Murder And Twitter Burned To The Ground

OJ describing this "hypothetical" in very descriptive language. BRUUUUUUH. #DidOJConfesspic.twitter.com/ONREw4mTK9 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 12, 2018

OJ Simpson “Confession” Interview Surfaces

Fox must have been a bit desperate for ratings as they decided to unearth an old OJ interview where he talks about a hypothetical situation in which he hypothetically murders two hypothetical people hypothetically. Hypothetically. The old video shows an OJ who goes into detail on the night in question and it’s downright creepy. He sure looks like a guy who did it according to Twitter.

OJ Simpson is hypothetically confessing to murder, but it sounds as if he is actually confessing to murder.

Yes, this is a confession to murder. #DidOJConfess — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) March 12, 2018

Everyone is appalled, disgusted and has a TON of thoughts. This is wild…