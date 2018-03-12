OJ Simpson Just “Hypothetically” Confessed To Murder And Twitter Burned To The Ground
- By Bossip Staff
OJ Simpson “Confession” Interview Surfaces
Fox must have been a bit desperate for ratings as they decided to unearth an old OJ interview where he talks about a hypothetical situation in which he hypothetically murders two hypothetical people hypothetically. Hypothetically. The old video shows an OJ who goes into detail on the night in question and it’s downright creepy. He sure looks like a guy who did it according to Twitter.
Everyone is appalled, disgusted and has a TON of thoughts. This is wild…