Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Nick Gordon Arrested Again For Domestic Violence

Nick Gordon Arrested Again

The ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina has been arrested AGAIN on domestic violence charges. PEOPLE reports that Nick Gordon, 29, was arrested Saturday on a domestic battery charge for an incident between him and his girlfriend Laura Leal.

Gordon told authorities that after a night of drinking his “crazy” girlfriend ripped his shirt and threw a bottle at him. Leal alleged however that

after she picked Gordon up from a bar he struck her in the face while she was driving, pulled her hair and “stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle,” according to the arrest report.

Leal had visible injuries including a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood. Gordon was then arrested for battery domestic violence despite Leal NOT wanting to press charges.

Back in July Gordon was arrested on domestic violence and false imprisonment charges after he allegedly punched Leal and wouldn’t let her leave their home.

SMH, this younig lady needs to get out of this abusive relationship ASAP.

Gordon is still under criminal investigation for the 2015 death of Bobbi Kristina and has been ordered to pay her estate $36 million after being found civilly liable for her death.