Mythbusters: Black Panther Grosses $66.5 Million In China’s Opening Weekend, Biggest Int’l Box Office Thus Far

Black Panther Opens With $66.5 Million In China

According to Variety, the folks in China are down with Wakanda. Ryan Coogler’s Marvel cinematic masterpiece clocked $66.5 million making the Asian country the biggest international opening thus far.

In comparison, Black Panther opened at $55.8 million in the UK, $42.8 million in South Korea and $29.6 million in Brazil.

“Black movies” don’t what now? Oh, yeah. ‘Cho azz up.

WAKANDA FOREVER!