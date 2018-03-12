In White Folks News: Tim McGraw Collapses On Stage During Ireland Concert

Get Well: Tim McGraw Collapses During Concert

Whoa! Country singer Tim McGraw had a terrifying health scare at a concert in Ireland yesterday. The 50 year old was performing at a large U.K. music festival called “Country To Country” when suddenly he collapsed. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill can be seen in a video on a fan’s Instagram page saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

The crowd didn’t seem to be too disappointed after witnessing Tim pass out.

The couple plans to resume their tour. No plans yet to rearrange shows based on Tim’s dehydration episode. Get well soon!