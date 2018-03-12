Exclusive: Ne-Yo Spills The Beans On Wife’s Pregnancy Cravings

Star Spoke Candidly About Wife Crystal-Renay’s Second Pregnancy

He’s advocated a vegan diet lately – and so has his wife – but Ne-Yo said his unborn fourth child apparently didn’t get the memo.

“I’m vegan now. I have been for almost a year,” Ne-Yo told BOSSIP Saturday at the Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World. “My wife was too before we got pregnant again. But she woke up one morning and she said, ‘Babe, you’re not gonna believe this, but the baby likes ribs. So I gotta go get some ribs.’

The “So Sick” singer said he hasn’t had any sympathy symptoms or anything else, and is sticking to his new lifestyle.

“There’s no cravings on my side,” he said, “but my son, clearly my new son likes some ribs.”

Ne-Yo was one of several celebrity guests at the weekend, hosted by Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine, where 100 high school students from around the country spend time with celebs, learn more about careers they’d like to pursue – even a session on how to tie a tie – all to aid them in following their dreams. The Grammy Award winner sat on a panel with “Empire” actor Jussie Smolett about how they used failure to fuel their pursuit of their careers.

“I love encouraging our youth to dream,” Ne-Yo said. “Dream big. Dream massive. If the dream feels to big, then you’re right where you need to be. And I love letting them know that. There’s nothing that’s impossible in this life.”