Twitter Q+A: Kylie Jenner Reveals Eggo Cravings And More Gut Full Of Stormi Details With Fans

Kylie Jenner Answers Pregnancy Questions For Curious Fans

Kylie Jenner is opening up to curious twitter followers about the details of her nine months with Stormi. The persistent followers sent Jenner specific questions about Kylie’s cravings, her gut full of feelings and activities during her super secret nine months of carrying, and surprisingly she answered back.

she was sooo supportive. I love my mama ♥️ https://t.co/RVauQm5PbD — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Kylie gave obvious answers like, her mom was super supportive when she found out she was carrying Travis Scott’s seed…but what about those cravings???

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

The “worst” part?

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

More from Kylie on her super secret nine months of Stormi incubating after the flip.