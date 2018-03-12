SMH.gif: Instagram & Snapchat Toss Giphy After User Discovers Racist “N*gg**” GIF In Gallery

Giphy Pulled From Snapchat And Instagram After User Discovers Uploaded Racist Gif

Third party GIF gallery Giphy allows users to upload their favorite moving photos and share on various platforms and now it looks like allowing racists to upload is losing them money…

Recently a twitter user called out Giphy after discovering an extremely racist Gif in their gallery. According to TechCrunch, the GIF in question read “N***** CRIME DEATH COUNTER,” accompanied by a small graphic of an primate and a game show host shouting “Keep Cranking Bonzo, the Numbers Just Keep on Climbing!” Since the discovery, both instagram and snapchat have dropped their Giphy integrations.

Snapchat’s official statement said “We have removed GIPHY from our application until we can be assured that this will never happen again.” A Snapchat spokesperson tells me the company is very sorry. The Giphy community guidelines prohibit this kind of objectionable content in the first place, but since it works like a search engine that indexes the top GIFs on the web, things can slip through.

Welp! Get your isht together Giphy. Do you think Snapchat and IG should give them a second chance?