Reclaiming Her Time: Maxine Waters Claps Back At D!¢kface Donny Trump “We WILL Impeach The President” [Video]

Maxine Waters Fires Back At Donald Trump

This woman is on a mission and we have NO doubt that she will accomplish her goal.

Maxine Waters spoke at the Human Rights Campaign dinner in LA on Saturday night. She wasted no time clapping back at the punk a$$ President for making the following comments about her:

“Ever see her? You ever see her? ‘We will impeach him! We will impeach the president,'” he said at the rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. “But he hasn’t done anything wrong. ‘It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him.’ She’s a low I.Q. individual. You can’t help it. She really is.”

If you thought Queen Maxine was about to just lay down and take insults with no retort then you got her ALL the way f**ked up.

Take that, take that, take that