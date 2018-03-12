Serena Williams Talks Being “Too Black” For Her Tennis Whites And Proving Haters Wrong In New Nike Ad [VIDEO]
Serena Williams Is Winning At Life
In case you missed it, Serena Williams dropped a new Nike commercial last week. The tennis champ posted the clip to her Instagram.
It’s on YouTube as well
What did you think of the ad?
It's official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter. This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida- both my home states. Thursday, the day I play my very first match, marks international women's day. My comeback could not have come on a better day and I decided I wanted to do something different let you all be apart of my long journey back (if you want of course!!) So I created my Serena Gold toned "S" pin. When I am playing you can wear it and show support not only from me but also for my charity which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center. I want this gold "S" mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure! So when I wear my "S" pin I am representing Strength, and Sureness. What would your "S" mean? They are for now only available for my fans that come see my at Indian wells, and Miami starting Wednesday as well as Thursday when I play!! Sooooo if you are watching me stop by the Serena booth to grab a "S" pin. Post pics of you wearing your "S" and tag me! Thanks for the support I look forward to seeing you out there!!
Serena announced her official comeback to the sport last week…
The endorsement checks are definitely coming in this year. Hit the flip to see who else is sponsoring Serena.
Last week Serena also shared a few of her new ads with Lincoln
Love how Serena’s hubby got in on International Women’s Day
Alexis Olympia is excited about mom’s return to tennis.
And the hubs is so supportive