Hive Holiday: Beyoncé Officially Announces On The Run Tour II, Bey Hive Is Losing Their Buzzclaat Minds
Image via Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment/Getty
Welp, after some weeks of speculation it is now official tissue.
Beyoncé has taken to Instagram to announce that she and Jay-Z will be hitting the road again for a sequel to their insanely popular On The Run Tour.
For those of you who will get carpal tunnel searching the internet for more details about this ambiguous announcement, the folks at Roc Nation have provided some details.
Based on the “I’m Still In Love With You” song choice, it appears like this will be a reconciliation tour after the release of Beyoncé’s scathing Lemonade album which put her husband’s dirty dog ways on blast and Jay’s subsequent apology album, 4:44.
On a 1-10 scale how excited are you for this tour?
