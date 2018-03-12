Wakanda World: Best (And Blackity Blackest) Reactions To “Black Panther” Breaking A Billi Worldwide

“Black Panther” Broke A Billi & The Internet

It only took 26 days for Di Bleck Pentha to break a billion at the global box office after opening in China to rave reviews (and unprecedented thirst) that added to the already legendary phenomenon currently fueling hilariously Blackity Black memes across the internet.

black panther passed $1 Billion at global box office pic.twitter.com/rL3tCJoVdK — was @LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANE) March 10, 2018

Peep the best (and Blackity Blackest) reactions to Black Panther breaking a billi on the flip.