Jesus Take The Wheel: Deadly Helicopter Crash In NYC Leaves 5 Dead, Pilot Sole Survivor

Helicopter Crash In NYC’s East River Leaves 5 Dead

Sad news coming out of The Big Apple…

According to CNN, a helicopter crashed into the freezing cold waters of the East River in New York City yesterday evening.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

5 passengers had chartered the chopper to do a private photoshoot, all of them died in the crash with the pilot being the sole survivor.

While authorities will investigate the fatal incident, the pilot believes that a piece of luggage might have been the cause of the crash when it accidentally pressed the emergency fuel shutoff button.

R.I.P. to those who lost their lives.