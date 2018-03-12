Jesus Take The Wheel: Deadly Helicopter Crash In NYC Leaves 5 Dead, Pilot Sole Survivor
- By Bossip Staff
Image via James Devaney/Getty Images
Helicopter Crash In NYC’s East River Leaves 5 Dead
Sad news coming out of The Big Apple…
According to CNN, a helicopter crashed into the freezing cold waters of the East River in New York City yesterday evening.
5 passengers had chartered the chopper to do a private photoshoot, all of them died in the crash with the pilot being the sole survivor.
While authorities will investigate the fatal incident, the pilot believes that a piece of luggage might have been the cause of the crash when it accidentally pressed the emergency fuel shutoff button.
R.I.P. to those who lost their lives.