Tag Along? Twitter Wants Beyonce BY HERSELF And Wants To Know Why Jay Z Is Coming, Too

We knew it was coming: the announcement of another On The Run tour. Yes, we finally get to see Beyonce live in concert again. The Hive is beside itself with joy. However, the sweetness is bitter as that same hive doesn’t seem to want to see Jay Z tag along for the ride. Why? Well, for one, the more Jay we get seems to indicate the less Beyonce we get. Plus these Bey fans haven’t quite forgiven Jay for his transgressions and don’t want to hear his adultery raps anymore.

Jay Z : “I cant see it coming down my eyes- “ Whole stadium: WOOF. Jay: “So I gotta make the-” Stadium: WOOFWOOF. Jay: “Song cry.” Stadium: WOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOFWOOF YOU CANNOT SPEAK! — 🙅🏾‍♀️ Power Girl 🙅🏾‍♀️ (@TheJazzyBelle) March 12, 2018

They just want Bey and Bey alone. Cold world, Jay. Now he knows how Memphis Bleek feels whenever he walks on stage. People are still going to buy tickets but the Hive makes it seem like they’ll be refilling their popcorn and cheddar biscuit buckets in concessions when “Big Pimpin'” comes on. Damn…