James Harden, Trevor Ariza And More Attend Chris Paul’s D’USSE Dinner At Drake’s Toronto Restaurant

Chris Paul Hosts D’Usse Dinner In Toronto

After the Toronto Raptors snapped the Houston Rockets’ 17-game win streak with a 108-105 victory on “Drake Night”, All-Star Chris Paul invited James Harden, Trevor Ariza, Clint Capela, Gerald Green and other members of the Houston Rockets to join him for a D’USSE-sponsored dinner at Drake’s newly-opened restaurant, Pick 6ix, in Toronto.

Drake and his best friend Chubbs attended to chop it with the Houston Rockets over the D’USSE Dinner. Toronto Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan also ended up joining Drake and partaking in the festivities, despite drilling the game’s biggest shot to upend the Rockets. There were no hard feelings because DeRozan is Harden’s former AAU teammate, so it was all love at the D’USSE Dinner.

Chris Paul’s D’USSE dinners always get love from the hip-hop community – when Chris last organized a D’USSE dinner in early-October 2017 at Jue Lan Club in NYC, Travis Scott came through and celebrated with his hometown team.