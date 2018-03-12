Bye Beyotch: Befuddled Billion-Dollar Dummy Betsy DeVos Stumbles Through ’60 Minutes’ Interview
- By Bossip Staff
Yes, Betsy DeVos is a delusional deplorable dummy and YES, that cringe-worthy “60 Minutes” interview she did really happened.
The Secretary of Education who was appointed by Cheeto despite not having ANY experience, appeared on the news show this week alongside reporter Lesley Stahl who grilled her over school choice and campus sexual assaults.
Things got especially interesting however when DeVos was asked about her home state of Michigan’s failing public schools and admitted that she’s done nothing to help the ones that are underperforming.
Why are you here Betsy? Why don’t you know ANYTHING Betsy?
Let’s all hope she’s the next deplorable to go back to the dumpster they came from.