Bye Beyotch: Befuddled Billion-Dollar Dummy Betsy DeVos Stumbles Through ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Secretary Of Education Betsy DeVos Stumbles Through Interview On “60 Minutes”

Yes, Betsy DeVos is a delusional deplorable dummy and YES, that cringe-worthy “60 Minutes” interview she did really happened.

The Secretary of Education who was appointed by Cheeto despite not having ANY experience, appeared on the news show this week alongside reporter Lesley Stahl who grilled her over school choice and campus sexual assaults.

Things got especially interesting however when DeVos was asked about her home state of Michigan’s failing public schools and admitted that she’s done nothing to help the ones that are underperforming.

Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos struggles to answer fairly basic questions on school performance on 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/lFVq3USwUW — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2018

Why are you here Betsy? Why don’t you know ANYTHING Betsy?

Let’s all hope she’s the next deplorable to go back to the dumpster they came from.