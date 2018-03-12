No Diplomatic Immunity: Juelz Santana Turns Himself In After Dip-Setting From Airport When Caught With The Blicky

Image via Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty

Juelz Santana Turns Himself Into NJ Police

Word to mutha, b, Juelz Santana isn’t the butteriest Timberland in the box.

As we previously reported, the Diplomat rapper hauled azz out of Newark International Airport on Friday after a TSA agent found a gun in his bag.

Early this morning, Santana, born LaRon James (no relation), turned himself into the proper authorities according to TMZ.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

To make matters worse, Juelz may be on probation stemming from a 2011 arrest when Jersey cops found weed and firearms inside his recording studio.

Oh boy.