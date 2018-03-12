Shoot Ya Shot, Sis: Porsha Williams Offers Her Prodigious Peach To Rotimi
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4
❯
❮
Porsha Williams Shoots Her Shot At Rotimi
Porsha Williams is shooting her shot at a “Power” star. The Georgia peach that’s thiccer than your meemaw’s peach cobbler crust recently decided to let some thirst fly for Rotimi a.k.a Dre on Starz’ “Power.”
After Rotimi posted a shirtless selfie showing off his fufu fueled abs…
Porsha let the Nigerian actor/singer know that she liked what she saw.
SHOOT YA SHOT SIS!
We all know Porsha (and the other ladies of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” ) like Africans, could you see her with Rotimi?
In case you didn’t know Rotimi likes to call himself “Buttascotch” in mini skits he posts on his IG.
Want a piece, Porsha?