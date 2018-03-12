Shoot Ya Shot, Sis: Porsha Williams Offers Her Prodigious Peach To Rotimi

Can you blame her?

Porsha Williams Shoots Her Shot At Rotimi

Porsha Williams is shooting her shot at a “Power” star. The Georgia peach that’s thiccer than your meemaw’s peach cobbler crust recently decided to let some thirst fly for Rotimi a.k.a Dre on Starz’ “Power.”

After Rotimi posted a shirtless selfie showing off his fufu fueled abs…

BTS🦍 A post shared by Rotimi (@rotimimusic) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

Porsha let the Nigerian actor/singer know that she liked what she saw.

SHOOT YA SHOT SIS!

We all know Porsha (and the other ladies of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” ) like Africans, could you see her with Rotimi?