R.I.P. High-End Fashion Designer Hubert de Givenchy Dead At 91

Image via John Cowan/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Hubert De Givenchy Dead At Age 91

The man who has designed clothes for touted by everyone from A-list Hollyweird celebs to rappers who can’t pronounce his name has gone home to cut-and-sew glory at the age of 91 according to TMZ.

Hubert de Givenchy was found dead in his sleep by his designer boyfriend Philippe Venet in his home just outside of Paris Saturday night.

Aubrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy, Iman, Cam Netwon, Lindsay Lohan and 2 Chainz have all been seen famously rockin’ Givenchy over their careers.

His fashion house was founded in 1952 and is now owned by the folks at Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy.