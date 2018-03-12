MarriedToMedicineReunion Is Dr. Heavenly Facing Charges–& Did Mariah Send Her A Death Threat?

Messy, messy, messy…

Heavenly Kimes & Mariah Huq Face Off During The “Married To Medicine” Reunion

Things got explosive during part 1 of the “Married to Medicine” reunion, especially between two cast members. Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Mariah Huq went head to head during the show hosted by Andy Cohen but it was backstage where things REALLY got messy.

Bravo cameras caught Heavenly defacing a picture on Mariah’s dressing room door before scurrying away. Then Marah was seen finding it and trying to correct the drawing with a crown before calling Heavenly’s actions “ghetto s***.”

“It’s OK, though,”said Mariah to the rest of the cast. “I guess she was trying to make a crown, so I’ll help her. I’ll help her do it.” “Y’all, that ghetto s**t gotta go,” she added. “This is not “Married to Hip-Hop.” She needs to go.”

Heavenly then storms out and drops a bomb; Mariah allegedly issued her a death threat that included “busting a cap in her a**.”

“You threatened my life!” said Heavenly. “You threatened my life off-camera. Off-camera, you threatened my life.”

Our friends at AllAboutTheTea now report that on on-set sources think Heavenly should have been charged with vandalism because the picture she destroyed is worth $400.

Will you be watching part two of the three-part Married to Medicine reunion March 16 and March 23??

See more of both Mariah and Heavenly on the flip.