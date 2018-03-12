Iyanla, Fix My Stage Play: “Set It Off: LIVE” Is Officially Here & The Reactions Are Pettyyyyy
Well, the not-sure-who-asked-for-this Set It Off stage play is officially underway and coming to a city near you much to the petty glee (or confusion) of the internet that swerved into chaos (YET AGAIN) when must-see clips from the somewhat anticipated production leaked and pretty much confirmed everything we imagined Set It Off: LIVE to be.
Peep the Twitter chatter over the 100% REAL Set It Off play on the flip.