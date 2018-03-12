Pretty Girls Rock: Keri Hilson And Eudoxie Bridges Turn Up For Letoya Luckett’s Birthday
Letoya Luckett Celebrates Her Birthday With Eudoxie Bridges And Keri Hilson
Happy Birthday LeToya!!! Letoya Luckett celebrated her birthday this weekend and she turned it up a notch with a night out that included best friend Eudoxie Bridges and homegirl Keri Hilson. The trio turned up at Empire Lounge in Atlanta.
LeToya’s newlywed hubby Tommicus also came along for the festivities.
Lord, thank you for blessing me with another year of LIFE!!! I could write a deep paragraph about the many ways God has blessed me in this past year, but only one word comes to mind…GRATITUDE . God I’m grateful for all of your many blessings! My beautiful family , my husband & my amazing friends!!! The people that pray for me daily. Clean water, food to eat & a roof over my head. My health & your protection. All I ask, is that you keep your hand on my life! I love you Lord! I’m HAPPY! Thank you sweet Jesus!! Love, Your daughter #MyBurfday 💋🎈🎁🎉
LeToya celebrated her special day by posting a message of gratitude.
Happy birthday a ma complice @letoyaluckett!! I love you and I’m so very proud of you and the woman you are. I was in my feelings today when your hubby said he had the whole day planned for you. Lol I was so used to planning your bday that I had to realize he is now your real best friend and that I should fall back a bit. Lol I’m glad you have found your true love. Tommy thank you for being so great to my bestie. 🙌🏽❤️
Eudoxie also posted a sweet message for her bestie, who she now has to share.
And LeToya posted this adorable video of Eudoxie and Luda’s daughter Cadence singing to her on her special day.
This is a woman of pristine & regal character. A pure spirit. An earth-angel. She certainly has been for me, during the worst of times… Toya, on this day and every day, you are deserving of all the praise and all the blessings life has brought you after so many trials. I am so grateful that you used those lessons to help me through mine all these years. We have a special & spiritual connection that cannot be replaced…can’t imagine what life might have been like without you. So thank you Mrs @PamLuckett for raising this beautiful woman. Her tribe is truly grateful. Happy Birthday @LetoyaLuckett!! 🎈🎈🎈
Keri Hilson also posted a sweet note.
The ladies look so nice. It’s always great to see a group of beautiful women celebrating each other.