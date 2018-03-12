Pretty Girls Rock: Keri Hilson And Eudoxie Bridges Turn Up For Letoya Luckett’s Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Last Night LeToya Luckett Had Her Birthday Party at Empire Lounge in ATL With Keri Hilson and Eudoxie Bridges.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Letoya Luckett Celebrates Her Birthday With Eudoxie Bridges And Keri Hilson

Happy Birthday LeToya!!! Letoya Luckett celebrated her birthday this weekend and she turned it up a notch with a night out that included best friend Eudoxie Bridges and homegirl Keri Hilson. The trio turned up at Empire Lounge in Atlanta.

Tommicus Walker Last Night LeToya Luckett Had Her Birthday Party at Empire Lounge in ATL With Keri Hilson and Eudoxie Bridges.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

LeToya’s newlywed hubby Tommicus also came along for the festivities.

Hit the flip for more birthday pics and wishes

LeToya celebrated her special day by posting a message of gratitude.

Eudoxie also posted a sweet message for her bestie, who she now has to share.

My little angel 🌸👼🏽🤗

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

And LeToya posted this adorable video of Eudoxie and Luda’s daughter Cadence singing to her on her special day.

Keri Hilson also posted a sweet note.

More photos on the flip

Last Night LeToya Luckett Had Her Birthday Party at Empire Lounge in ATL With Keri Hilson and Eudoxie Bridges.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

The ladies look so nice. It’s always great to see a group of beautiful women celebrating each other.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus