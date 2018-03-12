The Worst: Jhene Aiko Allegedly Catches Big Sean Pussy Cat Creepin’ With Nicole Scherzinger

Sorry Jhene: Big Sean And Nicole Scherzinger Hook Up?

Oh no! Jhené Aiko might indeed have the worst luck with men if a rumor swirling around is 100% true. Big Sean and Jhené have reportedly hit a rough patch in their relationship because of infidelity. Sources tell TheJasmineBrand that the 29-year-old rapper was spotted out with 39-year-old singer Nicole Scherzinger and the two were hugging and heavily flirting at a private Oscars party.

They both attended an Oscar Awards after-party together and were cozied up together sitting at a table in VIP.

They were all over each other and they looked really comfortable around each other. They looked like they were a couple.

Reportedly no cameras were allowed inside so maybe they thought no one who knew Jhene would see their alleged “date”. But here’s the kicker, someone did and they told her what allegedly happened. Reportedly Jhené was pissed a source close to the couple confirmed.

She was pissed, she confronted him about it and he didn’t really deny it.

…FYI, Jhene unfollowed Big Sean on IG and he’s basically ghost off of her page in the few weeks…

Do you think this sounds like a cause for break up or just an opportune moment to set up some boundaries — IF Big Sean was really feeling up on Nicole’s pussy cat?