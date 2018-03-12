Exclusive: “LHH Miami’s” Jojo Talks Reunion Showdowns, Parents Bitter Divorce & Fight With Veronica Vega

Reality Starlet Known For Her Phrase “B**ch I’m A Millionaire!” Confirmed Season Two Of LHH Miami Is In The Works

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s” Jojo Zarur wants you to know that there’s more to her than just drama and hanging with celebrities.

Jojo said she decied to join the reality show’s newest franchise in part to help launch her business and to show more of persona than what people see on social media.

“I think people have this crazy idea of me as a person,” Jojo told BOSSIP. “I wanted to show them that just because I have money, doesn’t mean I’m perfect. I wanted to show the other types of problems people have to deal with.”

Instead, the celebrity stylist said her storyline veered more towards her parents bitter divorce and her beef with co-star Veronica Vega – who she infamously told, “B**ch, I’m a millionaire!”

“I hate that they didn’t go in depth into what I do,” Jojo said. “They focused more on my drama. I was definitely upset that they really didn’t touch that. But there were too many people (in the cast), too many stories.”

However Jojo insisted that she had no regrets in participating, and confirmed to BOSSIP that she’s set to start filming season two in May.

“I’ll probably have some new beef, and new friendships too,” she said. “Me and Bobby got really close.”

Jojo also promised fireworks in both “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” reunion shows. She said you’ll see her face off with Vega, Young Hollywood and Steph Lecor. She said her parents will also be making an appearance, and it’ll be the first time they saw each other since their bitter split.

“It really was insane,” Jojo said. “You’re gonna see everybody really dealing with each other. You’re gonna see people physically get next to each other. I think it’s gonna be one of the craziest reunions they’ve shot.”