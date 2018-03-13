Black Men On Twitter Lead An Explosive Investigation: Is Big Sean Actually NOT A Black Man?

Is Big Sean Black?

We’ve been here before. When Kevin Hart confessed to cheating, Black men went on a crusade to prove his ethnicity because it just didn’t add up. How could Kevin Hart cheat and be black, because, obviously, black men don’t cheat! The same black men are asking those same questions about Big Sean now that allegations of him stepping out on Jhene Aiko with Nicole Scherzinger have hit the news.

Big Sean can't be black. Black men don't cheat. pic.twitter.com/WEKV3cd239 — 💲 (@ivanmn0) March 13, 2018

All of this has us wondering: what’s Big Sean’s REAL ethnicity. Because, obviously, if he did cheat he’s can’t possibly be a black man. Because, as we’ve reminded you, black men don’t cheat. So what is he? Let’s find out.