Love & Hip-Hop Miami Reunion: Shay’s Reunion Wig Earned Her The Worst Dragging Of The Season

Shay’s Reunion Wig Is Catching Hell

Everyone has been waiting with baited breath for the LHH:Miami Reunion to show Amara snatch up Veronica and toss her to an ashy abyss but it hasn’t happened yet. So in the meantime, everyone just focused on their usual punching bag: Shay’s struggle wig. This week was no different as her mullet thingy got the worst dragging of the season.

Shay gotta a whole roach sittin’ on top of her head #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/BAiiv7E2eu — Tîzzlētön St€€z™  (@STAYTRUETizzy) March 13, 2018

Maybe she saved her worst for last or something but the jokes have been flying non-stop. We still love you, boo boo. Never forget it.