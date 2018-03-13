Return To Wakanda: Black Panther Is Officially Getting A Sequel!

Black Panther Sequel Already In The Works

‘Black Panther’ made over one BILLION dollars at the box office, so it’s a shock to absolutely no one that sequel-machine Marvel Studios is already rubbing hands like Birdman and plotting on their next million-making Wakanda wonder.

Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed plans to bring T’Challa and crew back for another round while speaking with Entertainment Weekly a few days back…

What can you tell us about plans for a Black Panther sequel?

Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.

And even flirted with the idea of giving some of the other characters highlighted in the movie standalone films of their own…particularly the King’s guard and head of the Dora Milaje, Okoye:

I think there’s lots of potential. It’s a balance between leaving people wanting more and then giving them too much, but I would watch a movie about any of those characters you just named. I think Shuri’s astounding, and you’ll see much more of her in our universe. Okoye, I think I’d watch three action films just Okoye. I’m not saying we’re doing that, but I’m saying that we’re intrigued by them. Frankly, as I’ve said before, finishing these first 22 [Marvel Universe] movies is really all we’re thinking about at this point.

Nice. We would ask if you’ll be checking for that next ‘Black Panther’ film…but judging by the first film’s gigantic box office numbers, we’ll just take the answer to be a unanimous yes.

Getty/Wireimage