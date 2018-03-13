No Justice For Jazzy: White Co-Ed Who Poisoned Her Black Roommate’s Belongings With Bodily Fluid Will Avoid A Criminal Record

Briana Brochu To Have Record Wiped Of Harassing Jazzy Rowe

Remember the case of Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe, a Black college student at University of Hartford whose White roommate spent months spitting in her body oils, rubbing her used tampons on her backpack, and other disgusting atrocities?

Well, it looks like she won’t face a criminal record for any of that.

Brianna Brochu, the Caucasian in question, has already avoided hate crime charges behind her secretion sneak-attack on her roommate. Now, she’s been granted an “accelerated rehabilitation” that will allow her to move past the situation altogetherm without a criminal record, in exchange for a little community service time.

Jazzy herself was on-hand for today’s hearing where Brochu’s lawyer suggested the arrangement, and let the judge know that she did not oppose Brochu’s request for an accelerated rehabilitation. As she told the Hartford Courant, she hoped that this experience gave her the opportunity to see with new eyes.

“By giving her this second chance, I hope she will change her ways and finds love for all mankind no matter what race.”

In the meantime, Brochu will only have to complete 200 hours of community service and avoid getting into any other type of trouble. If she can manage that, her record will be wiped clean in two years.

Brochu has already lost her scholarship, been kicked out of college, and lost her job…not to mention the fact that her face and name will forever be associated with this nasty, weird incident. Perhaps Jazzy felt that that was punishment enough.

