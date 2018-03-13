Not So Fast: Jhene Aiko Is QUICK To Dismiss “Fan Fiction” About Big Sean Being Unfaithful

Jhene Aiko Squashes Rumors That Big Sean Cheated

Rumors began to swirl on Monday that Jhene Aiko’s tattoo of Big Sean’s face was a big mistake, because apparently he was shacking up with The Pussycat Dolls’ frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger.

The soulful songstress has been increasingly outgoing lately–especially when it comes to dispelling rumors that are tarnishing her character. After only a couple hours of the Twitterverse getting all of their jokes off, Aiko took to her account to make it known that the rumors going around are all false. She didn’t address the rumors explicitly, but she called the “fan fiction” going around completely false. And her man Big Sean was right there to back her up.

sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho 😘 — Penny (@JheneAiko) March 13, 2018

the internet is a wild place 🤣 it's a whole other reality. bless the internet. amen. — Penny (@JheneAiko) March 13, 2018

So it looks like this is another case of false rumors and our insanely raunchy couple is still happily in love.

With that being said, Twitter STILL got a good laugh at the expense of these relationship rumors, so we might as well laugh at them one more time before we render these jokes obsolete.

Jhene Aiko scrubbing Big Sean’s face off her arm like pic.twitter.com/3v3NvoetGC — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2018

big sean bout to start the intro to his next album with "ye knew i cheated but this aint SAT's, this is real life im talking bout STD's" and we can't do nothing about it — Ahmed/03 Greedo Best Rapper Alive (@big_business_) March 13, 2018