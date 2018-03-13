R.I.P.: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack Has Passed Away At 46

Rapper Craig Mack Has Passed Away

Craig Mack, the rapper who hailed from Long Island and started the foundation of Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment, has died at age 46. The news was confirmers by his producer to Daily News.

Mack’s major claim to hip-hop fame was his smash hit remix of “Flava in Ya Ear” in 1994. The rapper died of heart failure at a hospital near his home in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday.

Alvin Toney, who produced Mack’s debut album “Project: Funk Da World” said he saw his dear friend one last time last week while trying to film a documentary. He said that is when Mack told him that he had been ill for quite some time and that, “he was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord.”

Mack is survived by a wife and two children, who are now both adults, according to Toney.