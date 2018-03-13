The Pears: Rick Ross Shows Off New Slimmy Trimmy Bawwwdy And Rich Beard Post Health Scare

- By Bossip Staff
Rick Ross Loses His Belly In Recent Photo

RUH! The Bawse Rick Ross is looking nice and slim after a recent health scare and we’re impressed. The MMG bawse has made a career while branding his iconic beard and pear shape, but he looks to be dropping the pounds permanently from his image. Rozay posted up this photo, showcasing his slim trimmed down physique.

Are you impressed???

Quintessential #Boss

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

He also teased a new venture. The Wing Stop and Checkers owner is now adding a beard product line to his businesses.

Nice! Rick Ross looks like his beard smells heavenly right??? We need to smell that Rich beard cream for ourselves.

