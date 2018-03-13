Family Business: Venus Williams Beats Serena For The First Time In Almost 4 Years

Venus And Serena Williams Battle It Out Once Again

Venus Williams defeated her younger sister Serena Williams for the first time in almost four years, beating the new mom in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on Monday night.

This makes Venus’ first victory over Serena since August of 2014, where she also came in over her sister at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. This is also the first matchup where Venus was the higher-ranked player since the sisters competed at Bangalore in March 2008.

“I’m just lucky that I’ve played more matches than her right now. She just came roaring back. I had chances for the match to be over, but it wasn’t,” Venus said in an on-court interview after the game.

Serena said about her sister, “I definitely know her well, but she definitely played a little bit better than she normally does. She served very consistently. She just did everything great.” She still leads Venus 17-12 in head-to-head meetings, and just played in her first WTA tournament after a 14-month layoff for the birth of her first child.

Congrats to Venus on the big win!