The Swirl Part Deux: RGIII & New Wife Grete Sadeiko Marry In Miami Beach

Congratulations: RG3 Gets Married In Miami!

Congratulations are in order for RG3. The famous footballer has found love in a swirly place, and decided to the jump the broom (again). He and now life partner Grete Sadeiko welcomed a child last summer. Griffin III also has a child with ex-wife Rebeccah Liddicoat, who finalized their divorce last summer.

RG3 himself shared heartfilled snaps from his Miami Beach wedding with an adorable message to new wife Grete:

Blessed to wake up in the morning knowing my reality is better than my dreams #ItsGriffinTime #Wife #Love #Real#Happiness #TheSauceIsForever

How sweet! These two had a beautiful ceremony and dances to Ed Shereen’s “Perfect”.

RG3 poses with his wife in his sharp blue tux throughout the night. More from their bliss-filled nuptials day after the flip.