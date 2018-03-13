Family & Funds: Lil Wayne And Birdman Bury Beef But Best Believe Baby’s Boy Still Wants Big Bucks

Image via Getty

Lil Wayne And Birdman’s Reunion Doesn’t Renege Lawsuit

Don’t get it twisted. Lil Wayne and Baby were civil to each other at Club LIV this weekend, but that doesn’t mean that everything is all good.

According to TMZ, Birdman and Birdman Jr still have major money issues, $51 million of them to be exact, that have to be settled in court. However, the men are working on improving their personal relationship and separating that from their soured business relationship.

As one source put it: “They’re family and that’s bigger than money.”

Yeah, ok. We’re not sure about y’all, but we can’t be cool if you owe men $51 of them M’s.

Far as their impromptu meeting at LIV, neither man was aware of the other’s presence until DJ Stevie J shouted them out. Birdman’s REAL son went down to holla at Weezy and Weezy came up to hug his faux father.

You hugging a person who owes you $51 million?