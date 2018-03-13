Her Royal Strapness Brittney Griner Flaunted Her Not-Very-Fun Bags On IG & Sparked Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Brittney Griner Sparks Hysteria With Topless IG Live
Her Royal Strapness Brittney Griner took a break from dominating the WNBA paint to unleash spicy stud savagery on IG Live where she turned up with her barely-there stud tiddays exposed in a genuinely perplexing moment that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.
Peep the hilarious chaos over Brittney Griner’s topless IG romp on the flip.