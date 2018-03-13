Her Royal Strapness Brittney Griner Flaunted Her Not-Very-Fun Bags On IG & Sparked Hilarious Chaos

They call Britney Griner “WNBA Youngboy” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KmCbgmoTb0 — Fupa Lover (@DIS_DUDE_HEA) March 13, 2018

Brittney Griner Sparks Hysteria With Topless IG Live

Her Royal Strapness Brittney Griner took a break from dominating the WNBA paint to unleash spicy stud savagery on IG Live where she turned up with her barely-there stud tiddays exposed in a genuinely perplexing moment that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Her on iG pic.twitter.com/tkJq69j3tD RT @Suite_Tea: Almost afraid to ask why Britney Griner is being mentioned. — SKKYSHI LUENG KOVACS (@PRYMETYMEJ3) March 13, 2018

Peep the hilarious chaos over Brittney Griner’s topless IG romp on the flip.