Watch Ya Mouf: Study Shows That Kissing Kids On The Lips Cause Dental Issues, Cavities And More

Study Shows Kissing Babies On Lips Spreads Bacteria

Anytime a celeb is seen kissing his child (or child adjacent) on the lips, an impassioned debate rages on about whether or not it is “appropriate”. Social acceptance notwithstanding, there is a perfectly good medical reason to refrain from such behavior according to a study reported on DailyMail.

Finnish scientists say that a simple peck, smooch or other oral affection can spread bacteria that can be seriously detrimental to a child’s dental health and damage their teeth.

The study was conducted at the University of Oulo and was led by Jorma Virtanen. The findings were published in the journal BioMed Central Oral Health.

The research shows that 38% of mothers kiss their children in the mouth and 14% share a spoon with their young ones.

Scientists want to spread awareness of how this can affect infants and small children.