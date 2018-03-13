Issa Wrap? Amber Rose And 21 Savage Seem To Knife Panny-Sniffing Courtship

Amber Rose And 21 Savage Spark Breakup Rumors

After barley a year of knifing each other down, Amber Rose and rapper 21 Savage seemed to have called it quits. 25-year-old Savge aka Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and 34-year-old Ambs have wiped eachother clean off of instagram. Both have unfollowed eachother and deleted all signs of their 8 month relationship.

Previously, Amber spoke about have double daily smash sessions with 21 and sniffing his private parts regulary. It’s sad that these two have allegedly split. Meanwhile, 21 is back to making music. He previewed this remix to Drake “God’s Plan” to fans. Do you think it’s a jab at Amber?

“I only love my chopper and my ‘Rari, I’m sorry.”

Ain’t finna lie … drake cool on “Gods Plan”. But drop a 🗡 as a response if u want a 21 savage remix to the song ASAP?? pic.twitter.com/VpAcTDoAG6 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) March 11, 2018

A post shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on Mar 10, 2018 at 12:37am PST

Who thought these two would last?