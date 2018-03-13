Issa Wrap? Amber Rose And 21 Savage Seem To Knife Panny-Sniffing Courtship
- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose And 21 Savage Spark Breakup Rumors
After barley a year of knifing each other down, Amber Rose and rapper 21 Savage seemed to have called it quits. 25-year-old Savge aka Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and 34-year-old Ambs have wiped eachother clean off of instagram. Both have unfollowed eachother and deleted all signs of their 8 month relationship.
Previously, Amber spoke about have double daily smash sessions with 21 and sniffing his private parts regulary. It’s sad that these two have allegedly split. Meanwhile, 21 is back to making music. He previewed this remix to Drake “God’s Plan” to fans. Do you think it’s a jab at Amber?
“I only love my chopper and my ‘Rari, I’m sorry.”
Who thought these two would last?