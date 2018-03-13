Twirl On That: Kenya Moore Says #RHOA Ratings Dropped 500K Without Her

WELP!

Did RHOA Ratings Drop Without Kenya Moore?

If you think “Real Housewives of Atlanta” needs to pull Kenya Moore’s peach, you might need to think again.

As previously reported rumors are still flying that producers want to replace Kenya in part because of her secret marriage and her unwillingness to film with her hubby. There was even a report that because of that Kenya wasn’t allowed on the cast trip to Barcelona and missed out on over $100K in pay for the episodes.

And while Sunday’s episode (where NeNe Leakes denied having a relationship with Sheree’s bae) aired, Kenya clapped back at a fan who said she was no longer needed on the show.

According to Kenya, that’s not true considering that ratings took a HUGE 500K nose dive without her.

Ok so that's why the ratings have dropped by nearly 500k since my absence? Haters don't count 😘👸🏾 https://t.co/DiWS08Go9n — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) March 12, 2018

Now mind you, she hasn’t posted proof of this claim so take it with a grain of salt.

Do YOU think RHOA’s been boring without Ms. Moore???