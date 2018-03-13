Trumplandia: Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson The Latest Trump Bootlicker To Get Fired

Image via Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty

Trump Fires Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson

Rachel Maddow has been keeping a running tally of every person in the Trump administration who has been fired or resigned since day one of his Presidency. It’s a LONG list. Tonight, she’ll have to another one. Word to Khaled.

According to his Twitter feed, Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

A POLITCIO report states that Tillerson’s exit makes room for Trump to hire a new team of advisers to guide him through his recently agreed sit-down with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

MSNBC is reporting that Tillerson did not receive a phone call from Trump, not an email, not a text, not a carrier pigeon. Rex Tillerson, the now former Secretary of State, found out that he no longer had a job via Twitter.

Welcome to Trumplandia. God save us all.