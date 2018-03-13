Trumplandia: Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson The Latest Trump Bootlicker To Get Fired
Trump Fires Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson
Rachel Maddow has been keeping a running tally of every person in the Trump administration who has been fired or resigned since day one of his Presidency. It’s a LONG list. Tonight, she’ll have to another one. Word to Khaled.
According to his Twitter feed, Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
A POLITCIO report states that Tillerson’s exit makes room for Trump to hire a new team of advisers to guide him through his recently agreed sit-down with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.
MSNBC is reporting that Tillerson did not receive a phone call from Trump, not an email, not a text, not a carrier pigeon. Rex Tillerson, the now former Secretary of State, found out that he no longer had a job via Twitter.
Welcome to Trumplandia. God save us all.