Yโ€™all…I HOLLERED at Erica Mena yelling at the end of this supertrailer for #LHHATL! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜ฉ๐Ÿ˜ฉ pic.twitter.com/8kSu7G0XEw — Kiara S. Rodriguez (@virtuouslykiki) March 13, 2018

The “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL” Supertrailer Broke Twitter

“Love & Hip-Hop: ATL” is back at it again with the deliciously messy shenanigans splattered throughout the wig-snatching supertrailer that easily makes Season 7 look like the greatest of them all.

Peep the “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL” Supertrailer hysteria on the flip.