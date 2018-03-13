Kimmy Cakes Talks Kids, Cultural Appropriation And Kanye For April Issue Of ELLE
Kim Kardashian Covers April Issue Of ELLE Magazine
ELLE Magazine put Kimmy Cakes on the cover of their April issue! The magazine teased their cover with this shot of her with her head tossed back…
Inside the cover story ELLE visits Kim at home with her staff and kids…
On Pregnancy Issues And Surrogacy:
“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth—you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out—it’s so disgusting—the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.” Her mom, Kris Jenner, was in the room the first time. “To this day, if you mention it to her, she’ll cry. It was traumatic.”
“I refer to her as a surrogate, but it’s completely my and Kanye’s DNA, so technically that’s called a gestational carrier. A surrogate is when they use the husband’s sperm and the surrogate’s egg.”
“It’s a really tricky thing,” she says. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”
“I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”
On Whether She’ll Have More Kids And Marriage To Kanye:
“I dunno,” she sighs. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way.” Four children would be her max. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.” On the marriage front, she says all is well. As the Kardashian West family grows, so too does her relationship with Kanye. “He’s taught me to have more of an opinion,” she says. “I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance.”
The ELLE writer includes the detail that Kim was getting her Fulani braids done during the interview… This was before the photos were posted and the backlash but Kim was asked about the braids anyway.
On Braids And Public Criticism:
“I’m not worried, because I love Bo Derek,” she says. “It’s a reference. If you genuinely love something, then it’s what you should do. It’s appreciation.”
“It’s one thing when people mock something and are negative. I’m clearly not being negative. Images mean a lot to me. I spend a lot of time on them.”
“At the beginning, I looked at people’s opinions. Now I’m content in my life, and I don’t care. The things that make me happy now are different. But I swear, you have to be born for this. It’s not for everyone. I know I can handle it.”
Probably one of the most interesting parts of the article for us was Kim’s breakdown of her beauty maintenance. Turns out she doesn’t wear eyelash extensions… Or so she says.
Kim details her upkeep:
Hour-long workouts at 6 a.m. (Torture.) Hair and makeup for an hour every day. (Fun.) Manicures and pedicures every 10 days. Brows with Anastasia every three weeks. Teeth whitening, spray tans, laser hair removal, various stomach- and thigh-tightening lasers (although she’s cut back on those), daily skin and hair vitamins, plus the occasional marathon hair event, like the cornrows, which took six hours and kept her up until 2 a.m. Oh, and her eyelashes? They’re natural. She’s never done extensions, doesn’t need them. The Armenian side of her family took care of that.
You can read the full article HERE
