Kimmy Cakes Talks Kids, Cultural Appropriation And Kanye For April Issue Of ELLE

Kim Kardashian Covers April Issue Of ELLE Magazine

ELLE Magazine put Kimmy Cakes on the cover of their April issue! The magazine teased their cover with this shot of her with her head tossed back…

Inside the cover story ELLE visits Kim at home with her staff and kids…

On Pregnancy Issues And Surrogacy:

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth—you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out—it’s so disgusting—the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.” Her mom, Kris Jenner, was in the room the first time. “To this day, if you mention it to her, she’ll cry. It was traumatic.”

“I refer to her as a surrogate, but it’s completely my and Kanye’s DNA, so technically that’s called a gestational carrier. A surrogate is when they use the husband’s sperm and the surrogate’s egg.”

“It’s a really tricky thing,” she says. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

“I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

On Whether She’ll Have More Kids And Marriage To Kanye:

“I dunno,” she sighs. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way.” Four children would be her max. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.” On the marriage front, she says all is well. As the Kardashian West family grows, so too does her relationship with Kanye. “He’s taught me to have more of an opinion,” she says. “I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance.”

