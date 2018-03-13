Hate It Or Love It? Check Out J. Cobb’s New Music Video “Promise”

Check Out Detroit Artist J. Cobb’s New Music Video

J. Cobb raps about working through his own demons in what can be a cutthroat music biz in his new music video, “Promise.”

In it, the Detroit native, dressed in dressed in priest’s robes, preaches to an unusual congregation about overcoming his hurdles in the industry.

“I was inspired to write this song through turning a negative situation into a positive one,” J. Cobb told BOSSIP. “In this business you get tested in so many different ways, and it wasn’t until I wrote this record that I realized it’s okay to feel angry and lost…but you have to keep going. And “Promise” is the fuel to that fire burning inside.”

What do you think of the video?