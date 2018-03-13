All Natural A$$ets: K. Michelle Gives Fans Their First FULL Look At Her Surgically Snipped Down Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
For your viewing pleasure…

K. Michelle Shows Off Butt After Reduction Surgery

K. Michelle’s proud of her new slimmed down assets and she’s finally giving fans a FULL look. K took to Instagram to show off her post-surgery shrunken cakes that she had done on January 12 to” remove the foreign objects” from her body.

In K’s latest photos she gives fans a look at her more proportional figure before flaunting her (real) fatty all the way.

No edit. Just some tiger stripes . I’m cool with that!

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

We can’t post it on this page, buuuuuut hit the flip to see K’s surgically snipped (but still copious) cakes in all their glory.

No edit. Just some tiger stripes . I’m cool with that!

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

Good googly moogly.

Kimberly🌻

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

March 23 I’ll be live in concert in Tallahassee, Fl❤️

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

K’s also been flaunting her all natural baaaawdy more for the ‘gram.

