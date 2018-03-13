Is This Real??? Nick Gordon Wimpers On 911 Audio, “I Feel So Lame Getting Beat Up By A Woman”

Nick Gordon 911 Call Released

Earlier, we reported that the ex-boyfriend to Bobbi Kristina (RIP) was popped over a domestic incident in his home. As a refresher:

Nick Gordon, 29, was arrested Saturday on a domestic battery charge for an incident between him and his girlfriend Laura Leal. Leal had visible injuries including a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood. Gordon told authorities that after a night of drinking his “crazy” girlfriend ripped his shirt and threw a bottle at him. Leal alleged however that

after she picked Gordon up from a bar he struck her in the face while she was driving, pulled her hair and “stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle,” according to the arrest report.

Welp, now the 911 call is here for folks to listen too. Nick weeps on the call…

Did his voice always sound like this?