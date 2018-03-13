Bangers: Kevin Gates’ Wife Dreka Is Such A Tastylicious Treat It’s No Wonder He Don’t Get Tired

Kevin Gates Wife Dreka Is A Beautiful Businesswoman

If you’ve been paying attention to Kevin Gates and his career, you’ve probably noticed his stunning wife Dreka Gates! In addition to managing the everyday ins and outs as a wife and mother of their two kids (Islah and Khaza), Dreka ​​invest​s​ tons of time, energy and money into ​multiple self-made ventures.

“It’s my time to step out of my everyday life of being this driving force behind artists and helping them bring their ideas, visions, and dreams to life, to me basically being the “artist” and marketing myself and all of my “creations”. But don’t get it twisted, I’m still running my label and working with other artists but I want to have a little fun too and it’s totally ok to be a little selfish sometimes!

Throughout her career, Dreka has ​served as the Creative Director on​​ hundreds of photo shoots for artists from her label, Bread Winners Association. Besides her label, Dreka is also launching her own clothing line, Polished Eccentric this summer. Polished Eccentric is for everyone; sizes will range from XS-3X. It’s a brand that you’ll be able to build your closet with for years to come.

“I’m not a big fan of “fast fashion” so I ​created a ​quality ​clothing ​brand ​that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. I’m one of those people who spend hundreds of dollars on sweats​,​ good t-shirts​, ​basic everyday pieces and while I can’t say that I will stop, I will do it a little less ​now ​that I have my own quality pieces to wear.”

Dreka also has her own skincare line, and hopefully as soon as she has some time, Dreka says:

“I want to start building out our ​Blueberry Farm!”​

Beauty and brains riiiight?

Keep up with Dreka Gates: @RealDrekaGates.

