Trey Songz’ Alleged Beating Victim Recounts Abuse At Press Conference [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Trey Songz’ Alleged Beating Victim Speaks At Press Conference

Andrea Buera is standing front-and-center and telling the world about the time she was allegedly beaten senseless by Trey Songz at a party in the Hollyweird hills…

At this point Andrea has not filed a civil suit so she isn’t seeking money. She just wants Trey to admit that he did this and apologize according to TMZ.

What do you think about her story?

