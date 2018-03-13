Who’s Mariahlynn? A Gallery Of Safaree’s Latest (Maybe) Massive Pipe Recipient

💕 A post shared by MARIAHLYNN (@mariahlynnboss) on Mar 11, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

Meet Safaree’s Maybe New Bae

Safaree just can’t keep his baby arm tucked away for long, can he? The Love & Hip-Hop reunion showed him in a hot tub with a lady whose name is NOT JuJu and everyone was appalled. But who is she?

Well, for one, she’s Mariahlynn and she’s one of the women who made waves this season. But beyond that?

Yeah, just look at the pics.

Would YOU hot tub it with her when JuJu is RIGHT THERE? hmmm…