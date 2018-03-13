Trey Songz’s Alleged Beatdown Vic Speaks Out: “People Stood & Watched!”

Andrea Buera Said No One Helped Her While Singer Allegedly Assaulted Her At A Party

The woman who claims singer Trey Songz choked and pummeled her at a private party last month has come forward to share her shocking story.

A tearful Andrea Buera said she decided to come forward not only to stand up for herself, but to be an example for her seven-year-old daughter.

Buera said the alleged assault happened at an after party Feb. 18 during NBA All Star weekend.

“I was attending an after party when Trey began yelling at me, choking me, punching me and ultimately knocking me to the ground,” Buera, accompanied by her lawyer Lisa Bloom, said at a press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Buera said that none of the other partygoers tried to intervene, and that Trey’s punches didn’t stop until his security guard pulled the “Bottoms Up” singer off of her.

“People stood and watched as some strayed away,” the woman said.

Buera said she tried to leave, and took out her phone to call an Uber. But the allegedly enraged singer grabbed the phone and threw it off a cliff. When she took out a second phone, she said he didn’t the same thing.

“I was crying, terrified, in shock and I just wanted to go home,” she said.

Buera went to the police following the incident, and successfully obtained a domestic violence restraining order against the singer. Bloom, her lawyer, has asked witnesses to come forward. Trey has denied jumping Buera.

The woman said the alleged battering left her with a concussion and bruising, but her emotional scars have been even worse. She said she’s been struggling to cope since the alleged beat down occurred.

“I had to go to the hospital because he hit me so hard that I had a concussion and was throwing up from the migraines,” Buera recalled. “I wake up in the middle of the night having flashbacks as it constantly replays in my head.”

Hit the flip for more pics of Buera’s alleged injuries: