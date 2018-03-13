That Was Fast! Cam Newton & His Bangin’ Baby Mama Expecting Baby #3!

Congratulations!

Cam Newton And Kia Proctor Expecting Their Third Child

Cam Newton is going to be a father of three. The 28-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback and his longtime love Kia Proctor are expecting their third child, just a little over a year after the birth of their second child, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton.

Kia announced her pregnancy today on Instagram with a photo captioned “big mama.”

Big mama 😊

Cam and Kia have “stairstep” children. Sovereign-Dior was born February 2017 and their son Chosen was born in December 2015.

Kia also has a daughter from a previous relationship, so if the couple gets married the quarterback will be a proud papa of four.

 

Congrats to Cam and his family!

Comments

